Traveling exhibition 'Life and Death on the Border' shines light on South Texas tragedy

Between 1910 and 1920, thousands of ethnic Mexican Americans living along the border fell victim to state-sanctioned violence. Despite the scope of the atrocities, they have received relatively little attention until recently.

With a new traveling exhibition, San Antonio's Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center hopes to raise awareness of this sad chapter in U.S. history while adding to the public discourse on the topic. "Life and Death on the Border, 1910-1920," housed in the center's Community Gallery, opened Nov. 28 and runs through May 31, 2024.

The exhibition encompasses panels along the gallery walls filled with photos, graphics and informational text. It also includes works by local artists.

"Life and Death on the Border" was originally produced by Refusing to Forget, a nonprofit founded by Texas-tied scholars with the idea of commemorating the Mexican Revolution of 1910 and the first investigation by the Texas Legislature into the Texas Rangers in 1919. The exhibition first opened at Austin's Bullock Texas State History Museum in 2016, and it's continued to travel since.

"We wanted to find a way to reach broader audiences, going beyond the classroom and academia," said Sonia Hernández, a Texas A&M University history professor and cofounder of Refusing to Forget.

"One of the things we worked on was this exhibit, to make this history accessible," Hernández added. "Not just the dark practice of lynching and violence towards Mexican Americans, but we also wanted to address how the Mexican American community faced those challenges — not just promote a history of victimization."

The violence on which "Life and Death on the Border" centers is largely attributed to the Texas Rangers and an array of local vigilante groups. Between 1910 and 1920, the Rangers and loosely organized posses frequently shot and killed Mexican Americans without question on the sole assumption they belonged to bandit groups. Victims were sometimes dragged from their homes and murdered in front of their families.

The exhibition exposes the Texas Rangers of the era as participants in racially motivated violence and challenges their previous reputation as heroic enforcers of the law.

South Texas land grab

One example of this violence is the Porvenir Massacre of 1918. On the morning of Jan. 28, 1918, the Texas Rangers' Company B rode into the rural West Texas town of Porvenir, woke residents from their homes and separated 15 boys and men from their families. Without questioning, the armed patrol executed the 15 males.

While the violence was prompted to some degree by the Mexican Revoution, Hernández said that conflict wasn't the sole cause.

Thanks to modern irrigation, commercial agriculture began competing with traditional ranching, and the railroad system led to a rise in property values and more competition for open land. What's more, many Mexican American families lost their land in the wake of the decades-earlier Mexican American War.

Against this backdrop, many Anglo Texans sought to take the land of Mexican Americans.

"There were lots of changes going on," Hernández said. "There is also this growing idea that certain people are not considered full-fledged American citizens during this time — Chinese Americans, Mexican Americans, Indigenous Americans. So, when you have the Mexican Revolution break out by 1910, there is a rhetoric or discourse of banditry that emerges where anyone with dark skin could be labeled a potential bandit. By 1915, there is indiscriminate violence towards the Mexican and Mexican American community."

Local histories and artifacts

A grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities allowed Refusing to Forget to convert "Life and Death on the Border" into a traveling exhibition. The nonprofit uses the federal funding to award stipends to other organizations to cover the cost of hosting the exhibition.

Each institution that hosts "Life and Death on the Border" also is allowed to incorporate its own local histories and artifacts. The Guadalupe's exhibition incorporates works by artists Celeste de Luna and Chris Escobar. Our Lady of the Lake University is concurrently hosting another version of the exhibition on its campus. That iteration opened in early November.

For the longest time, the history of violence towards Mexican Americans was kept alive largely through word of mouth, according to Hernández.

"The abuelitos, or grandparents, would share their memories," she said.

"Life and Death on the Border" includes those oral histories as well as artifacts and state-produced documents which confirm the tragedy that unfolded along the Texas-Mexico border.

"No one can refute that this happened," Hernández said. "And this is not to open wounds. This is not to say that one group is better than the others. This is to say that we need to acknowledge this history and learn from it. How do we then move forward and learn from our mistakes? We need to use this as a moment to really think about these things and think about how we can craft a better world."

"Life and Death on the Border, 1910-1920," Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, on view through May 31, 2024, Community Gallery at the Latino Bookstore, 1300 Guadalupe St., guadalupeculturalarts.org.

