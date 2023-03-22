UFC returns to San Antonio Saturday with a bantamweight barn burner

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center While Sandhagen focuses on derailing Vera's four-fight win streak, Vera will focus on adding numbers to his win column as he vies for a title shot.

The world's foremost combat sports promotion is returning to San Antonio with a Fight Night card that may shape up to be one of the best of the year.Ranked No. 3, Marlon "Chito" Vera will take on No. 5-ranked Cory Sandhagen in the headline bout. While Sandhagen focuses on derailing Vera's four-fight win streak, Vera will focus on adding numbers to his win column as he vies for a title shot.Also on the card, former female bantamweight champion Holly Holm (No. 3) will take on Yana Santos (No. 6). Holm is coming off a tough split-decision loss, and Santos is trying to move on from a vicious KO loss.Two familiar names also made their way back onto the San Antonio bill. Featherweights Alex Caceres, currently ranked at No. 15, and Steven Peterson both fought on the 2019 card in the Alamo City. While Caceres found a spot on the main card, Peterson is still on the prelims.