Unfiltered comedian Heather McMahan hits San Antonio on her Comeback Tour this weekend

Unfiltered and self-deprecating, comedian Heather McMahan speaks openly about finding humor amid the struggles of daily life.Makes sense considering her career took off during one of the darkest moments in her life.After her father died, she moved from Los Angeles back into her mother's Atlanta home. "I thought I had made plans for myself with everything figured out, and life happens," McMahan said in an interview with. "And sometimes you have to do some hard pivots. You have to survive."Being able to make light in the dark is a hallmark of her comedy and part of what makes it so appealing, as evidenced by her Instagram following of more than 744,000 and the success of her podcast"With age comes wisdom, and with that, some ridiculous reflection when you realize the mistakes that you've made along the way," McMahan also toldBeyond her current tour, McMahan has an NBC sitcom in the works based on her experience living with both her elderly mother and her husband.