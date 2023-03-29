Unfiltered comedian Heather McMahan hits San Antonio on her Comeback Tour this weekend

Beyond her current tour, McMahan has an NBC sitcom in the works based on her experience living with both her elderly mother and her husband.

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 11:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge McMahan has an NBC sitcom in the works based on her experience living with both her elderly mother and her husband. - Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
McMahan has an NBC sitcom in the works based on her experience living with both her elderly mother and her husband.
Unfiltered and self-deprecating, comedian Heather McMahan speaks openly about finding humor amid the struggles of daily life.

Makes sense considering her career took off during one of the darkest moments in her life.

After her father died, she moved from Los Angeles back into her mother's Atlanta home. "I thought I had made plans for myself with everything figured out, and life happens," McMahan said in an interview with Philadelphia Weekly. "And sometimes you have to do some hard pivots. You have to survive."

Being able to make light in the dark is a hallmark of her comedy and part of what makes it so appealing, as evidenced by her Instagram following of more than 744,000 and the success of her podcast Absolutely Not.

"With age comes wisdom, and with that, some ridiculous reflection when you realize the mistakes that you've made along the way," McMahan also told Philadelphia Weekly.

Beyond her current tour, McMahan has an NBC sitcom in the works based on her experience living with both her elderly mother and her husband.

$55.75-$95.75, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.

Acerbic comic Katt Williams is back in San Antonio for his latest tour

By Michael Karlis

Katt Williams last came to San Antonio in the spring of 2022.

The Amazing Acro-Cats will show off feline feats at San Antonio's Josephine Theatre this weekend

By Christianna Davies

The Amazing Acro-Cats show promotes the importance of bonding and training of cats through positive reinforcement.

Also in Arts

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.

Ghoulish Books releases transgender horror anthology early for Trans Rights Readathon

By Christianna Davies

SA-based press Ghoulish Books is giving horror lovers an early treat for the Trans Rights Readathon.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us