URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show brings festive optics to San Antonio's Lila Cockrell Theatre

After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio-based arts group URBAN-15 is bringing back its multimedia show that marries 3D animation with a laser display.The more than 40-year-old nonprofit began the show in 2004 for at-risk students. "Our idea was to say 'what can we do to help that little kid who's bored in school?'" said George Cisneros, media and music director at URBAN-15.Geometry, physics and optics all act as a creative backbone of the production, which is soundtracked by classic holiday carols as well as original music.Attendees can reserve up to six tickets to the one-day, two-show performance.