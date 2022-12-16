URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show brings festive optics to San Antonio's Lila Cockrell Theatre

URBAN-15 will present two performances of the free show on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 8:00 am

Geometry, physics and optics all act as a creative backbone of the production.
Unsplash / Eugene Golovesov
Geometry, physics and optics all act as a creative backbone of the production.
After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio-based arts group URBAN-15 is bringing back its multimedia show that marries 3D animation with a laser display.

The more than 40-year-old nonprofit began the show in 2004 for at-risk students. "Our idea was to say 'what can we do to help that little kid who's bored in school?'" said George Cisneros, media and music director at URBAN-15.

Geometry, physics and optics all act as a creative backbone of the production, which is soundtracked by classic holiday carols as well as original music.

Attendees can reserve up to six tickets to the one-day, two-show performance.

Free, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Lila Cockrell Theatre, 200 E. Market St., (210) 736-1500, urban15.org.

