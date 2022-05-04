Visiting production of Interview with a Mexican comes to San Antonio's Guadalupe Theater this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center This is the first time in roughly three decades that Su Teatro, one of the country's oldest Chicano theater companies, has performed at the Guadalupe.

A touring production from Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center in Denver, the Tony Garcia-penned playwas inspired by journalist Gustavo Arellano's long-running columnThe lauded column explored misconceptions thathave about Mexicans and Mexican culture through satire, humor and political incorrectness.This is the first time in roughly three decades that Su Teatro, one of the country's oldest Chicano theater companies, has performed at the Guadalupe."We at Su Teatro are so excited to bring this explosive and humorous play to the West Side of San Antonio," Garcia said.Guadalupe Manager Jorge Piña added: "Su Teatro's work and contribution to theater is widely recognized. I am very honored they are returning to the Guadalupe stage."The play arrives as the Guadalupe celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. During the past half century, the theater has built a national reputation for producing plays that speak to Chicano identity.According to officials with the performance space, its focus is on "demystifying the Chicano identity and celebrating the experiences, history, language and culture of Chicanos, Mexicanos and Latinos throughout the Americas."Sounds like a perfect fit.