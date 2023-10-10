Welcome to Night Vale brings surreal radio transmissions to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre Saturday

click to enlarge @olga_witczak, courtesy of Welcome to Night Vale The touring live shows have become an essential part of the Night Vale experience.

The transmissions dispatched from Night Vale's community radio station are mostly normal, at least to its host and residents. For the rest of us, they provide a surreal portrait of a town shrouded in eerie, curious incidents.The most downloaded fiction podcast worldwide, the cult hitNight Vale presents a fictional radio show from a small desert town where it seems anything bizarre can happen. The host, narrator and main character, Cecil Gershwin Palmer (Cecil Baldwin) routinely announces the local news and weather, covering topics such as the glow cloud that joined the school board ("All hail!") and the Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home.The touring live shows have become an essential part of the Night Vale experience, immersing live audiences in the town's odd daily life. Don't worry, though — one need not have experienced the podcast to enjoy the performance.In addition to his "normal" community radio dispatches, the latest touring show has Cecil finding creepy photos from one of his old family road trips that have been incorporated into a cursed slide projection. An unsettling descent into his childhood memories ensues.