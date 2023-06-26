Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

Independence Day is nearly here, and with it comes the best time of year for fans of pyrotechnics. For those who have not decided where they would like to watch fireworks fly this year, we've compiled a list of various displays happening in and around San Antonio for the Fourth of July.
H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration:
The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department are yet again presenting the city's annual 4th of July celebration
. This will be an all-day event spanning from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park and will feature many different activities that will culminate in the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio 4th of July Celebrations:
If you love theme parks and America, there are two places that will satisfy you this 4th of July season. Six Flags Fiesta Texas is holding a four day 4th of July party
with the grand finale firework extravaganza at 9:10 p.m. on July 4. SeaWorld San Antonio is also hosting a 4th of July celebration
with a firework show visible from all around the bay starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Schertz 4th of July Jubilee:
The city of Schertz is holding its own all-day 4th of July celebration
this year at Pickrell Park. This year's 4th of July Jubilee will start at 9:15 a.m. and include a morning 5K run, a children's carnival and much more. Finally, there will be a Fireworks Spectacular to wrap up the event at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Leon Valley 4th of July Festival:
The city of Leon Valley is going all-out with the Land That I Love 2023 Celebration
. Featuring a 5K run at Northwest Little League and a parade and festival, the firework finale will conclude the festivities at Raymond Rimkus Park.
New Braunfels 4th of July Show Spectacular:
For viewing a firework show by the water this 4th of July, New Braunfels is the place to be for its 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
in partnership with H-E-B. At 9:15 p.m., a fireworks display will be launched over Landa Lake which will be visible from Landa Park and surrounding areas.
Helotes Independence Day Celebration:
For those so excited for the 4th of July that they would like to celebrate it on the third of July, the city of Helotes is happy to oblige. The Helotes Independence Day Celebration
will be held at 4 p.m. on July 3 at Helotes Festival Grounds, which will feature food, live music and, of course, fireworks.
Boerne Independence Day Firework Show:
The city of Boerne is hosting its annual Independence Day Firework Show
at 9:15 p.m. at City Park on July 4. This year, the park can only be used for parking, and the city recommends that people view the show from the Kendall County Fairgrounds and Champion High School.
San Marcos July 4th Firework Show:
The city of San Marcos is holding its annual firework show
at 9:30 p.m. this 4th of July, which will be visible from the parking lots of the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Park and Bobcat Stadium.
Fredericksburg 4th of July Fireworks:
The city of Fredericksburg hosts its annual firework show
this year at 9:30 p.m. which will be visible from many areas in and around Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park. Additionally, there will be a 4th of July parade
at 10 a.m. on Main Street and Bowie Street — lawn chairs and tailgating are encouraged.
