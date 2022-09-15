Wild & Scenic Film Festival with showcase documentaries at Confluence Park Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio River Authority The film festival will feature a slate of adventure and environmental documentaries.

The San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority have joined forces to host a festival centered around adventure and environmental documentaries.The featured films celebrate the beauty of the natural world, illustrate the challenges facing the planet and highlight the people and communities working to preserve our home.Mexican restaurant Paloma Blanca will serve up tasty snacks, while Epic Western and Viva Beer will provide beverage options.The event's proceeds will support the San Antonio River Foundation's educational and stewardship efforts.This festival is open to all ages, meaning the screenings are appropriate for both curious youngsters and lifelong nature lovers.