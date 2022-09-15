Wild & Scenic Film Festival with showcase documentaries at Confluence Park Saturday

The all-ages event is presented by the San Antonio River Foundation and San Antonio River Authority.

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge The film festival will feature a slate of adventure and environmental documentaries. - Courtesy of San Antonio River Authority
Courtesy of San Antonio River Authority
The film festival will feature a slate of adventure and environmental documentaries.
The San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority have joined forces to host a festival centered around adventure and environmental documentaries.

The featured films celebrate the beauty of the natural world, illustrate the challenges facing the planet and highlight the people and communities working to preserve our home.

Mexican restaurant Paloma Blanca will serve up tasty snacks, while Epic Western and Viva Beer will provide beverage options.

The event's proceeds will support the San Antonio River Foundation's educational and stewardship efforts.

This festival is open to all ages, meaning the screenings are appropriate for both curious youngsters and lifelong nature lovers.

$25-$50, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio

Trending

Comedian Jo Koy coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center on Jan. 27

By Michael Karlis

Jo Koy will bring the laughs to the AT&T Center on Jan. 27.

Un Nuevo Capítulo: An American Novela opens at San Antonio's Black Potion Thursday

By Kiko Martinez

The play will run from Sept. 15-25, with performances on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Marisela Barrera embodies the Donkey Lady and Ricardo Flores Magón in new photo exhibition

By Ashley Allen

Marisela Barrera embodies the Donkey Lady and Ricardo Flores Magón in new photo exhibition

San Antonio Philharmonic makes its debut with concert featuring Brahms, Prokofiev and Ravel

By Kelly Nelson

The concert will be led by guest conductor Ken-David Masur.

Also in Arts

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returning to San Antonio Dec. 3-4 with new course

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.

The San Antonio Philharmonic has risen from the Symphony's ashes. What's next?

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Philharmonic musicians help fans purchase tickets to the ensemble's inaugural season.

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens

By Bryan Rindfuss

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens

San Antonio-tied couple trot the globe for their travel-centric print publication The Jungle Journal

By Bryan Rindfuss

The inaugural issue of The Jungle Journal was self-published in 2020.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us