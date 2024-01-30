WWE-announcer-turned standup comic Jonny Loquasto playing San Antonio on Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Jonny Loquasto Jonny Loquasto's other standup special, Jonny Loquasto: Physical Therapy , is currently streaming on Roku, Tubi Sling TV and Xumo.

Jonny Loquasto, an up-and-coming comedian who formerly worked as a WWE announcer, is coming to San Antonio’s Upstage Comedy Lounge this Saturday.Loquasto will perform at 7:30 p.m. No opening acts are listed on the club's webite.Loquasto served as a WWE play-by-play announcer from 2019 to 2020. However, after being laid off, he turned to the far standup comedy, as explained in his standup special, released on YouTube in September.“Four years ago, I moved across the country as a single man to work my dream job as a broadcaster with WWE,” Loquasto said. “I lost it … . But, about a year ago, I moved back across the country, without the job, but with the woman I love, her three children, her four cats and her rescue dog — with the kids aged 17,15 and 11, with the two oldest being girls."So what I’m trying to say is the pandemic affected us all differently. Some people picked up COVID. I picked up a family.”Loquasto’s other standup special,, is currently streaming on Roku, Tubi, Sling TV and Xumo.