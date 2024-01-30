LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

WWE-announcer-turned standup comic Jonny Loquasto playing San Antonio on Saturday

After being laid off from WWE, Loquasto opted for a life in standup comedy.

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 2:25 pm

Jonny Loquasto, an up-and-coming comedian who formerly worked as a WWE announcer, is coming to San Antonio’s Upstage Comedy Lounge this Saturday.

Loquasto will perform at 7:30 p.m. No opening acts are listed on the club's webite.

Loquasto served as a WWE play-by-play announcer from 2019 to 2020. However, after being laid off, he turned to the far standup comedy, as explained in his standup special Saudi Stepdad, released on YouTube in September.

“Four years ago, I moved across the country as a single man to work my dream job as a broadcaster with WWE,” Loquasto said. “I lost it … . But, about a year ago, I moved back across the country, without the job, but with the woman I love, her three children, her four cats and her rescue dog — with the kids aged 17,15 and 11, with the two oldest being girls.

"So what I’m trying to say is the pandemic affected us all differently. Some people picked up COVID. I picked up a family.”

Loquasto’s other standup special, Jonny Laquasto: Physical Therapy, is currently streaming on Roku, Tubi, Sling TV and Xumo.

$15-$20, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Upstage Comedy Club, 4441 Walzem Rd., (210) 794-9643, comedyclubssanantonio.com.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

