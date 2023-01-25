WWE Royal Rumble returns to San Antonio Saturday with stacked card at the Alamodome

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / WWE The card includes a 30-man Royal Rumble match and a 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

One of the WWE's biggest-grossing pay-per-view events, the Royal Rumble is returning to the Alamo City.Beyond its star-studded lineup, the annual event's key attraction is a surprise. So far, this year's Royal Rumble has five scheduled matches, and virtually anyone can win and secure a spot at WrestleMania.The stacked card includes the battle between WWE Universal Championship-holder Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, a 30-man Royal Rumble match and a 30-woman Royal Rumble match. Fans also will witness the program's Lights Out match with Bray Wyatt battling the LA Knight and the WWE Raw Women's Championship featuring champ Bianca Belair grappling with Alexa Bliss.For those unable to attend, the pay-per-view event will be available for purchase on Peacock, the new home of WWE's pay-per-view services, to premium subscribers.