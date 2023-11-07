Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival returns to San Antonio's Briscoe Museum Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum A variety of performances will be held throughout the day.

In celebration of people who played an instrumental role in shaping the city of San Antonio, the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival is an all-day cultural celebration of Native American identity and achievement.Scheduled throughout the day, activities including pow wow-style drum circles and dancing by United San Antonio Pow Wow and Enemy Horse Drumming, storytelling by Amy Bluemel and more. The gathering will conclude with a flute performance by renowned artist and educator Tim Blueflint.Also look out for craft-making activities, including pinch pot sculpting and cardboard loom weaving, as well as art demonstrations held in the Jack Guenther Pavilion.