SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Youth Movement: Victor Wembanyama and the young Spurs look ahead to a new season

San Antonio likely has its eyes toward next season’s strong draft.

By on Sat, May 18, 2024 at 8:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Spurs are working to bolster the team's backcourt to augment the skills of Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. - Instagram / Spurs
Instagram / Spurs
The Spurs are working to bolster the team's backcourt to augment the skills of Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
With future Hall of Famers Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James already relegated to watching the playoffs from the sidelines, the underlying theme of the NBA postseason as teams enter the conference semifinals has been the changing of the guard.

Anthony Edwards has stated his case as the best shooting guard in the league with stellar play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who dispatched Durant and the Phoenix Suns in four games. MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference and made quick work of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.

Returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the young Thunder represent a promising roadmap for a Spurs fanbase hungry for postseason relevance in the midst of the longest playoff drought in franchise history. After acquiring Gilgeous-Alexander and a slew of draft picks via trade in 2019, the Thunder continued to stack picks and connected on Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, who both placed second for Rookie of the Year honors.

San Antonio holds two lottery picks in next month’s draft and, with Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama ready to win now, should be looking to bolster their backcourt. Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham or Nikola Topic from Serbia could be available to the Spurs at the fourth pick. Although Topic feels like the most Spursian selection, a knee injury back in January is a cause for concern. UConn’s Stephon Castle and G League Ignite swingman Ron Holland offer intriguing options if available with the eighth pick.

Despite online speculation linking veteran guards like Trae Young and Chris Paul to the Spurs, NBA pundits suggests that barring an uncharacteristic trade, San Antonio will likely run it back with eyes toward next season’s strong draft.

During end-of-season interviews, prior to San Antonio’s 123-95 close-out win over the Pistons, Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell spoke optimistically about next season and his faith in a franchise facing another rebuilding year.

“They’ve helped me develop so much and I know that they have a plan for the team,” Vassell said. “We want to win. We want to get back to being a championship team. I know I trust them. I trust this organization and I’m ready for whatever comes with it.”

Wembanyama echoed that sentiment.

“At any point, I never thought I wasn’t in the best situation; I wasn’t in the best place,” said Wembanyama, who recently joined the likes of David Robinson and Ralph Sampson in becoming a unanimous Rookie of the Year winner. “Of course, I wish we were in the playoffs. I wish I didn’t lose 60 games. Of course. But, as much as it’s hard today, I know it’s for the long term, and I trust my teammates 100 percent, and I trust the project, so my confidence was never shaken at any point.”

After a late-season surge that included seven wins over their last 11 games including victories over the New York Knicks and Nuggets, expectations remain high for the youthful Spurs. When asked what would constitute a successful season in his second NBA campaign Wembanyama made it clear that he would prefer to play past April.

“Now that it’s more clear, of course I don’t want next season to stop so early,” said the rookie, who exceeded all expectations this season except his own. “I want to keep going; go to the playoffs. There’s so many details and so many little things to do from the first game of the season. We’re not gonna build something great by saying we want to win a championship or go to the playoffs. It’s set a new brick every day and then we’ll build a house.”

Next up for Wembanyama are the Olympics in Paris, where he’ll suit up for Les Bleus to take on Team USA. Following a debut season where he was listed as the third-most viewed player on NBA social media platforms globally, just behind James and Curry, it’s clear Wembanyama will continue to expand his reach both on and off the court.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs fans frustrated after Wemby's Nike shoe sells out in minutes

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama debuted Nike's alien-inspired shoes in February during the NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars scrimmage.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama wanted Star Wars toy to be first big purchase with NBA paycheck

By Sanford Nowlin

Turns out Victor Wembanyama is a Star Wars fan.

San Antonio Spurs and Alienware partner on free gaming event this Sunday

By Sanford Nowlin

The Game at The Rock will take place at The Rock's Frost Plaza.

Schrodinger’s Catfish at San Antonio's Overtime Theater wryly questions reality

By Bryan Rindfuss

Schrodinger’s Catfish is billed as a “mind-bending exploration of love in the age of the never-ending Turing test.”

San Antonio youth arts nonprofit SAY Sí holding family friendly block party

By Bryan Rindfuss

Participants in one of SAY Sí's programs create art.

San Antonio's Mission Marquee presenting free screening of Barbie this Saturday

By Kiko Martinez

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.

Schrodinger’s Catfish at San Antonio's Overtime Theater wryly questions reality

By Bryan Rindfuss

Schrodinger’s Catfish is billed as a “mind-bending exploration of love in the age of the never-ending Turing test.”

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum holding mezcal, Mexican wine event

By Bryan Rindfuss

De La Torre Brothers, Le Point de Bascule (The Tipping Point)
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us