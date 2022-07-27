Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Art Gallery: Brick at Blue Star

Best Art Gallery

Winner: Brick at Blue Star

108 Blue Star

(210) 262-8653

brickatbluestar.com

Although not an art gallery in the traditional sense, Brick brims with all flavors of visual expression. Billed as a "blank canvas where your ideas and vision will come alive," the warehouse-style space in the Blue Star Arts Complex lights up on the regular for DIY pop-ups, live music, burlesque performances, even life-drawing sessions set to DJ beats. An adaptable, approachable location that's affordable for creatives to rent, Brick has hosted upward of 4,000 events since its inception in 2014. As such, the venue is anything but predictable — save for its signature Sunday Art Market. A beloved Sunday Funday tradition for San Antonio culture seekers, the long-running market brings together a broad assortment of local artists, crafters and makers in a convivial atmosphere complete with a bar.

2. Hopscotch

711 Navarro St., Suite 100

letshopscotch.com

3. Presa House Gallery

725 S. Presa St.

(210) 913-5842

presahouse.com

