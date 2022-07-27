Winner: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

618 NW Loop 410

(210) 541-8805

improvtx.com/sanantonio

North Central San Antonio's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club is the city's primary stop for touring comedians who aren't among the tiny percentage who can fill arenas and big theaters. Managed by the Improv comedy clubs, LOL recently welcomed standups including Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (MADtv), Mark Curry (Hangin' with Mr. Cooper) and Pauly Shore (Encino Man). This summer's schedule includes Mark Normand (Inside Amy Schumer), Carlos Ballarta (Furia Ñera) and Tony Hinchcliffe (One Shot). Among the bigger names expected later this year are Carlos Mencia (Mind of Mencia), Paul Rodriguez (Clifford the Big Red Dog) and Matthew Broussard (The Mindy Project).

2. Upstage Comedy Lounge

4441 Walzem Road

(210) 231-0474

upstagecomedylounge.net

3. Blind Tiger Comedy Club

902 NE Loop 410

(210) 828-1470

blindtigercomedyclub.com