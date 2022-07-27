Winner: Majestic Theatre
224 E. Houston St.
(210) 226-3333
Given its opulent decor, it stuns some to learn the Majestic Theatre originally opened in 1929 as a movie house. With a capacity of more than 3,700, it was the nation's second largest such venue at the time. Today, the Majestic is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and hosts high-profile touring musicals, concerts and other stage productions. So far this year, the downtown theater has welcomed shows including RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour, Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Expect it to be sold out for a bevy of other top-notch touring shows, including Mean Girls the Musical, Steve Martin & Martin Short: You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! and Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour.
2. Tobin Center
100 Auditorium Circle
(210) 223-8624
3. The Aztec Theatre
104 N. St. Mary's St.
(210) 812-4355