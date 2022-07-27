Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Event Venue: Majestic Theatre

Best Event Venue

Winner: Majestic Theatre

224 E. Houston St.

(210) 226-3333

majesticempire.com

Given its opulent decor, it stuns some to learn the Majestic Theatre originally opened in 1929 as a movie house. With a capacity of more than 3,700, it was the nation's second largest such venue at the time. Today, the Majestic is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and hosts high-profile touring musicals, concerts and other stage productions. So far this year, the downtown theater has welcomed shows including RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour, Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Expect it to be sold out for a bevy of other top-notch touring shows, including Mean Girls the Musical, Steve Martin & Martin Short: You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! and Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour.

2. Tobin Center

100 Auditorium Circle

(210) 223-8624

tobincenter.org

3. The Aztec Theatre

104 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 812-4355

theaztectheatre.com

Previous Winners

