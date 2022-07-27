Best Of 2022

Best Date Night Restaurant: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

Best Date Night Restaurant

Winner: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

103 E. Jones Ave.

(210) 446-9303

elsewheretexas.com

Whether watching the sunset from Elsewhere's lazy swings or taking pics with your boo in front of its multiple Insta-worthy art installations — one neon mural even encourages visitors to "Remember to love one another" — this popular near-downtown spot has an abundance of date-night vibes. The river-adjacent location of this largely outdoor destination only adds to the romantic feel. But Elsewhere isn't just a pretty face. The inventive food menu and wide selection of craft beer will help you woo even the pickiest of foodies.

2. Supper

136 E. Grayson St.

(210) 448-8351

supperatemma.com

3. Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 704

(210) 495-2672

thecopawinebar.com

