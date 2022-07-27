Winner: Clutch City Cluckers

14530 Roadrunner Way

(210) 245-0072

clutchcitycluckers.com/san-antonio-utsa

Houston-based food truck operator Clutch City Cluckers opened its San Antonio satellite last summer near UTSA, and it's clear Alamo City residents were ready for its fiery fowl. The mobile eatery doles out chicken sandwiches, tender baskets and loaded fries, all pepped up with its proprietary spicy seasoning. We're guessing plenty of Clutch City regulars like to tame that heat with a jumbo margarita from the bar at The Block SA, the food truck park where the mobile kitchen posts up.

2. Abu Omar Halal

7038 UTSA Blvd.

(210) 439-8514

abuomarhalal.com

3. Bear County Bar B Que

Mobile

bearcountybbq.com