Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Winner: Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop

322 Valley Hi Drive #106

(210) 645-4450

tripolissa.com

Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop has steadily built a following for its impeccably seasoned meats and expertly prepared coffees. Though this South Side staple has been doling out decadent lamb burgers and baklava since 2011, it recently announced plans to relocate to the far West Side. The move is expected to allow the restaurant to offer a more robust menu. However, the eatery's South Side following shouldn't fret. Co-owner Howaida Werfelli has hinted at plans for an eventual return to the area.

2. Pasha Mediterranean Grill

Multiple locations

gopasha.com

3. Mina & Dimi's Greek House

7159 U.S. Highway 90 West

(210) 674-3464

agreekhouse.com

Previous Winners

