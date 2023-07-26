Winner: Law Office of Jesse Hernandez

3107 Broadway

(210) 672-1435

jessehernandezlaw.com

A native of Lytle, just south of San Antonio, St. Mary's University Law School grad Jesse Hernandez initially headed to Laredo to defend insurance firms. However, after realizing his true interest was in helping the little guy, he joined the Webb County public defender's office. Eventually, Hernandez returned to San Antonio and set up his general law office as a plaintiff's attorney in civil disputes while defending clients with criminal charges. Initially, he faced frustration after hanging out his shingle, bouncing in and out of his own practice and working for other firms. "If nobody knows who you are, how can they hire you? If nobody knows you exist, how can they come see you? Being a great lawyer isn't enough to run a business," Hernandez said in an episode of his category-winning podcast Kickin' It with the Texas Chancla. In the podcast, he explains the evolution of his marketing and the invention of his identification with the chancla — the stereotypical disciplinary tool of South Texas Hispanic mothers. "A friend called and said, 'Jesse, I'm not afraid of a hammer, but I am afraid of my mother's chancla,'" the attorney said of why he grabbed hold of the marketing schtick.

2. The Hicks Law Firm

Multiple locations

jhickslawfirm.com

3. Thomas J. Henry

5711 University Heights Blvd. #101

(210) 874-2615

thomasjhenrylaw.com