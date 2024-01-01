WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Best Of 2024

Best of San Antonio 2024
Best of San Antonio 2024

Best Drag Show: SA Papis Just the Tip

Winner: SA Papis Just the Tip

facebook.com/sapapis210


2. Bonham Babes

411 Bonham St.

(210) 224-9219

bonhamexchange.com


3. Drag Brunch at Picks Bar

4553 N. Loop 1604 West #1101

(210) 253-9220

picksbar.com


Around Town

Around Town

Best Art Gallery: McNay Art Museum

Winner: McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 824-5368

mcnayart.org


While not technically an “art gallery,” the McNay Art Museum’s reader votes in this category probably shouldn’t be a total shock. The museum is extremely well-funded and boasts consistently excellent contemporary art and educational programming, not to mention perennially beautiful spaces and grounds. But this much can’t go unstated: let’s at least try to get our categories straight in next year’s voting so we can give credit where credit is due. That will help ever-struggling local galleries get the recognition they so badly deserve. For our part, we’ll strive to make the category more clear in next year’s BOSA poll.


2. San Antonio Museum of Art

200 W. Jones Ave.

(210) 978-8100

samuseum.org


3. Contemporary at Blue Star

116 Blue Star

(210) 227-6960

contemporarysa.org


Best Barre Studio: Pure Barre Alamo Heights

Winner: Pure Barre Alamo Heights

5500 Broadway

(210) 392-2380

purebarre.com/location/alamo-heights-tx


2. The Union Fitness and Fun

Multiple locations
theunionsa.com


3. Corefit Pilates & Barre

Multiple locations

corefittx.com


Best Bowling Alley: Pinstack

Winner: Pinstack

Multiple locations

pinstackbowl.com


2. Bowlero

Multiple locations

bowlero.com


3. Astro Super Bowl

3203 Harry Wurzbach Road

(210) 824-6348

astrosuperbowl.com

Best City Park: Brackenridge Park

Winner: Brackenridge Park

3700 N. St. Mary’s St.

(210) 207-7275

brackenridgepark.org


2. Phil Hardberger Park

8400 NW Military Highway

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org


3. Woodlawn Park

1103 Cincinnati Ave.

(210) 207-7275

sa.gov/parks

Best Comedy Club: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

Winner: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

618 NW Loop 410 #312

(210) 541-8805

improvtx.com/sanantonio


Laugh Out Loud is the only comedy club in San Antonio that books well-known comics on the regular, from San Antonio favorites such as Cristela Alonzo to right-wing assclowns Keith and Kevin Hodge, aka the Hodgetwins. That makes the venue a special place for comedy fans whose love of the genre extends beyond the superstars who can fill the Majestic Theatre or Frost Bank Center. LOL also makes room for local talent to prove they have what it takes to play in the big leagues. Upcoming LOL shows include MADtv’s Aries Spears (Aug. 1-3), Original Kings of Comedy star D.L. Hughley (Oct. 18-20) and Funny You Should Ask panelist and comic Natasha Leggero (Nov. 8-9).

2. Upstage Comedy Lounge

4441 Walzem Road

(210) 562-0235

comedyclubsanantonio.com


3. House Party Improv

1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 102

(210) 369-8750

housepartyimprov.com


Best Community Theater: Magik Theatre

Winner: Magik Theatre

420 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-2751

magiktheatre.org


Formed in 1994, the Magik Theatre arrived on the local scene with a production of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, which established it as a professional repertory company that stages productions both young audiences and their families can enjoy. In 2007, the Magik passed the “one million patrons served” mark, and in 2013, that number hit 2 million, making it the most popular children’s repertory theater in the region. Upcoming productions include Roxanne Schroeder-Arce’s folksy musical Lyric & The Keys and Margery Williams’ modern take on Pinocchio, The Velveteen Rabbit.


2. 100A Theater at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

100 Auditorium Circle

(210) 223-8624


3. House Party Improv

1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 102

(210) 369-8750

housepartyimprov.com


Best Dog Park: Hops & Hounds

Winner: Hops & Hounds

1119 Avenue B

(210) 259-8221

hopsandhoundsllc.com


2. McAllister Park

13102 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 207-7275

sa.gov/parks


3. Blanco Road Dog Park at Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org


Best Event Venue: Majestic & Empire Theatres

Winner: Majestic & Empire Theatres

224 E. Houston St. and 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

majesticempire.com


Built in 1929, the Majestic was one of the most modern structures of its day, and it was the first Texas building to be totally air-conditioned. The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre is even older, originally constructed in 1914 as a Vaudeville house and later falling into disrepair as a B-movie theater. Both are now listed nationally as historic landmarks, and they have hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment — Bob Dylan’s 2022 San Antonio stop on his Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour, for example. Little surprise then that organizers with an eye on history and grandeur also prize the two venues to host gatherings beyond live performances.

2. The Tobin Center

100 Auditorium Circle

(210) 223-8624

tobincenter.org


3. Boeing Center at Tech Point

3331 General Hudnell Drive

(210) 600-3699

boeingcentertechport.com


Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com

The best food and drinks in San Antonio for 2024, according to our readers
Best Bar Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, 103 E. Jones Ave., (210) 201-5595, elsewheretexas.com

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio of 2023, according to our readers
Best Burger Burger Boy, Multiple locations, burgerboysa.com

The best food and drinks in San Antonio of 2023, according to our readers
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us