Winner: Einstein Moving Co.
3400 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 6
(210) 794-6753
2. 3 Men Movers
3407 Steen St.
(210) 337-6683
3. All My Sons Moving & Storage
Multiple locations
Winner: Dermatology Associates of San Antonio
Multiple locations
2. Sonterra Dermatology
Multiple locations
3. Alamo Heights Dermatology
Multiple locations
Winner: Five Star Cleaners
Multiple locations
San Antonians needing laundry service are never too far from one of Five Star Cleaners’s dozen locations. All offer same-day service, and some even offer drive-thru services and drop boxes. For even more convenience, Five Star Cleaners also offers pick-up and delivery services in most North Side neighborhoods. Likely contributing to the business’ popularity, it offers exclusive discounts to those who sign up for the Preferred Customer Savings Club on its website.
2. Comet Cleaners & Laundry
Multiple locations
3. Oak Park Cleaners
Multiple locations