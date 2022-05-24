Federal pot arrests have plummeted while states legalize cannabis, crime stats show

Marijuana apprehensions had the steepest drop of all drug-related arrests between 2010 and 2020.

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 1:36 pm

click to enlarge DEA agents work on a case. - LAUREN JORGENSEN
Lauren Jorgensen
DEA agents work on a case.
Federal cannabis arrests have dropped over a 10-year stretch as more states legalize weed, Marijuana Moment reports, citing federal crime statistics.

The Drug Enforcement Administration made 2,576 marijuana arrests in fiscal year 2020, a dramatic drop from 2010, when the agency racked up 8,215 pot busts, according to Justice Department data analyzed by the news site.

That's an average drop of 11% per year.

While the Justice Department notes that the pandemic led to a recent decline in arrests, much of the drop in cannabis busts stems from discretionary decisions by federal authorities as more states legalize the plant for recreational and medical use.

Roughly 16% of all federal busts in 2020 were drug-related, according to the Justice Department. Most of those were for hard drugs such as meth and heroin, Marijuana Moment reports, while marijuana apprehensions had the steepest drop of all drug-related arrests.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

Texas medical cannabis supplier will sell smaller gummy packages for new users and those on a budget

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas medical cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is offering a smaller packaging option.

New poll shows most Texans want marijuana legalized, but Gov. Greg Abbott says he won't budge

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Kingwood Tea Party event. Apparently, the "tea" in that name has nothing to do with the kind you smoke.

Four more states are likely to legalize cannabis this year. Texas isn't one of them.

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a longtime opponent of legal weed in Texas.

Austin voters casting ballots to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana, ban "no-knock" warrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Austin voters will decide in the current election whether they want to decriminalize pot.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us