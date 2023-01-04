More young children are eating cannabis edibles by mistake, study finds

There’s been an 1,375% increase in reports of U.S. children under 6 accidentally consuming THC, often at home.

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge Some states have restrictions on how cannabis edibles can be packaged in order to make them less appealing to children. - Pexels / Hazel Marie
Pexels / Hazel Marie
Some states have restrictions on how cannabis edibles can be packaged in order to make them less appealing to children.
A growing number of children in the U.S. have accidentally consumed cannabis-infused edibles in recent years, according to a new study.

The report, published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, analyzed data from the National Poison Data System. It found a staggering 1,375% increase in reported cases of children under the age of 6 accidentally eating cannabis-infused products over the past five years, from 2017 to 2021.

Nearly all of the 7,043 incidents, or 97%, occurred at home, and in 22.7% of cases children were admitted to a hospital.

Cannabis-infused edibles “are particularly appealing to toddlers because they resemble common treats such as candies, chocolates, cookies, or other baked goods,” the authors wrote. And this can be dangerous, because a small amount of edibles can contain a large amount of THC, the substance in cannabis that gets you high, especially for a young child.

“If a child opens a pack of (cannabis-infused) gummy bears, they’re not likely to stop at one. Kids enjoy candy,” said Dr. Marit Tweet, one of the study’s co-authors, according to the BBC. “They may consume the whole package.”

Fortunately, it’s almost impossible to overdose on cannabis. According to the study, the most common reported effect was central nervous system (CNS) depression, which includes drowsiness and lethargy, and other effects include ataxia (loss of control of movement), agitation and confusion.

In about 36% of the cases, the children were treated and released, and less than 2% developed more severe effects.

No deaths were reported by the study.

A growing number of states have legalized cannabis in recent years. The study found an increase in incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tweet telling the BBC she theorized that the lockdowns could have led to increased opportunities for exposure.

Some states have restrictions on how cannabis edibles can be packaged in order to make them less appealing to children.

Experts advise parents to keep cannabis-infused edibles in a hard-to-reach spot or locked up, away from other food. If a child accidentally consumed a cannabis-infused edible, the experts urges parents to call the poison control hotline at (800) 222-1222.

This story first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure

By Sanford Nowlin

An ordinance adopted by the city of Killeen would remove criminal penalties for small amounts of pot.

Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

By Sanford Nowlin

Petition drives such as this one in San Marcos helped activists get decriminalization ordinances on the ballot in five Texas cities.

Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures

By Sanford Nowlin

Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures

San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa now offering CBD treatments

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's fancy Windflower Spa is now offering CBD treatments.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us