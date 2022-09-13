New study suggests people who smoke weed are no more lazy or apathetic than those who don't

The peer-reviewed study surveyed 274 adults and teens who regularly used cannabis and compared them with non-users of the same age and gender.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 2:41 pm

click to enlarge A new study from English scientists may help blow holes in the idea that pot users are unmotivated. - UnSplash / Jeff W
UnSplash / Jeff W
A new study from English scientists may help blow holes in the idea that pot users are unmotivated.
So much for the stereotype of the lazy, bumbling stoners like Seth Rogen's Dale Denton character in Pineapple Express.

A new peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that cannabis users are no more likely to be apathetic and unmotivated than folks who abstain from the devil's lettuce.

Led by scientists from the University of Cambridge, University College London and King’s College London, the study surveyed 274 adults and teens who regularly used cannabis and compared them with non-users of the same age and gender.

Researchers asked participants to rate statements and answer questions designed to show their levels of apathy and anhedonia — a reduced ability to experience pleasure or reward. The questions included queries such as how likely they were to see a project to completion or how interested they were in learning new things.

The cannabis users scored slightly lower than non-users on anhedonia — suggesting they actually better enjoyed themselves — and there was no significant difference when it came to apathy, according to the study.

What's more, researchers found no link between frequency of cannabis use and either apathy or anhedonia in those who were regular users.

“We were surprised to see that there was really very little difference between cannabis users and non-users when it came to lack of motivation or lack of enjoyment, even among those who used cannabis every day," said Cambridge PhD candidate Martine Skumlien in an online statement. "This is contrary to the stereotypical portrayal we see on TV and in movies.”

Even so, Kings College researcher Will Lawn said in a statement that further long-term analysis on marijuana use and lack of motivation or enjoyment is needed to confirm the study's findings.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

White House signals that Biden won't make cannabis reform announcement before midterms

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden doesn't appear to be in a hurry when it comes to reforming pot laws.

States with legalized weed have fewer poisonings from synthetic cannabinoid products, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

People in states that can legally access sticky buds are less likely to use synthetic weed, a new study found.

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Bingham, who grows hemp at Bingham Family Vineyards, on Aug. 29, 2022, in Terry County. Though Bingham has had some success with the hemp crops he’s planted, he said he quickly learned that hemp was not drought tolerant.

For the first time, more U.S. adults are smoking weed than tobacco, poll shows

By Sanford Nowlin

According to a new Gallup poll, 16% of U.S. adults say they're current cannabis smokers.

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us