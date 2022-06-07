Planet K owner sues Austin suburb over its ban on head shops

This isn't the first legal throwdown for the owner of the smoke-shop chain, who fought a protracted court battle with the city of San Marcos.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 2:43 pm

Planet K's owner has filed a federal lawsuit over its store in the Austin suburb of Cedar Park. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Google Street View
Planet K's owner has filed a federal lawsuit over its store in the Austin suburb of Cedar Park.
The owner of Texas smoke-shop chain Planet K Gift has sued the Austin suburb of Cedar Park in federal court, alleging officials there are unfairly wielding a city ban on head shops against it.

In the suit, Planet K owner Michael Kleinman accuses the city of trying to force the closure of his Cedar Park store by cutting off its water service and hounding it with complaints. He argues that smoking accessories sold by the shop are permissible because hemp consumption is now legal.

Since the store opened in November, Cedar Park has repeatedly hit it with complaints, according to a copy of the petition posted by news site MJBizDaily. Kleinman argues the citations amount to "intentional acts of harassment" to "force Plaintiffs to shut down Planet K Cedar Park because the city simply does not want a Planet K Gifts store in its town ..."

This isn't the first legal throwdown for Kleinman, who turned a late-2000s pissing match with the city of San Marcos over his right to display a junked vehicle turned into a cactus planter into lengthy court battle. It only ended when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case on appeal.

Kleinman also tangled with San Antonio in 2020 over the city's pandemic stay-at-home order, arguing his outlets should be classified as "convenience stores" since they sold items such as food and toilet paper.

Planet K operates more than 20 locations, including six in San Antonio, according to its website.

Cannabis Slideshows

Marvel at murals while cars rumble overhead Corner of E. Quincy and N. St. Mary’s Streets under I-35, sanantoniostreetart.org There are few SA stoner diversions that can trump wandering the space beneath the Interstate 35 underpass at the intersection Quincy and St. Mary's streets. Mindblowing murals plus the weird sound of cars thunk-a-thunking along the highway overhead? Sign us up. Right fucking now. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

