Record label releases Sleep’s legendary Dopesmoker LP with actual pot leaves encased inside

Due to the federal prohibition against the devil's lettuce, the records can't shipped or brought across the border. So, that's bad news for Sleep fans in Texas.

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 12:53 pm

Yes, those are actual pot leaves inside the vinyl. - Courtesy Photo / Third Man Records
Courtesy Photo / Third Man Records
Yes, those are actual pot leaves inside the vinyl.
There's absolutely nothing like San Jose, California-based stoner metal band Sleep’s landmark record Dopesmoker, a sprawling 63-minute ode to the sweet leaf that stretches across three LP sides with doomy riffs of biblical proportions.

Fittingly, the track, which was almost never released, has its own mythic backstory, and for a time was circulated among bootleggers. As The New York Times Magazine noted, “Religions have been founded on less.” You truly have to hear it to believe it, preferably while under the influence of a massive bong rip.

Such an out-there track deserves an out-there release, and Detroit’s Third Man Records has delivered as much with what it’s calling a limited-edition “Weedian High-Fi” version. This version, which was only available to purchase from the label’s Detroit storefront on Friday, Aug. 26, is made from “pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves” encapsulated in PVC, which the label likens to a mosquito trapped in amber.

“Recorded in 1996 and not released (in slightly different edit/mix) until 1999 under the title Jerusalem, the legend and lore behind Dopesmoker would overshadow an LP of any lesser significance,” Third Man said in a release. “But the 63-minute magnum opus dedicated exclusively to the sacrament of marijuana is not just the pinnacle of the stoner metal genre … it’s inarguably one of the most important and influential albums of all time.”


The limited-edition record was made in partnership with Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis. Due to the federal prohibition against the devil's lettuce, the records can't shipped or brought across the border. So, that's bad news for Sleep fans in Texas.

The good news for Lone Star State stoners, however, is that the track was also released to digital streaming platforms on on Aug. 26, and it will also be available to pre-order on traditional black vinyl from Third Man Records.

All versions are mastered from the original tapes for the first time ever. The releases also include the deep cut “Hot Lava Man,” available for the first time digitally.

A version of this story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city's first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

