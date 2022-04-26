Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Texas medical cannabis supplier will sell smaller gummy packages for new users and those on a budget

The packages' $35 price point will make them easier for those new to medical marijuana to try.

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge Texas medical cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is offering a smaller packaging option. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION
Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Texas medical cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is offering a smaller packaging option.
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of three approved suppliers for the state's medical cannabis program, will introduce 10-count packages of THC gummies next month for patients looking to purchase in smaller quantities.

The packages are the smallest quantity available from any supplier under Texas' recently expanded program, company officials said.

According to Texas Original officials, the smaller packaging offers a $35 price point for buyers on a budget — as opposed to the company's 30-count gummy package, for example, which runs $100. The downsized packages also allow patients new to medical cannabis or used other products such as tinctures to try gummies without making a pricier purchase.

Texas Original's packages will contain 10 individual 10 mg gummies in a choice of strawberry-passion fruit or sour peach-mango flavors. They're available in either a THC-only formulation or one that includes both CBD and THC.

