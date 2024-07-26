Acclaimed San Antonio restaurant Botika closing after eight years in business

click to enlarge Facebook / Botika Restaurant Chef Geronimo Lopez said he is closing Botika after eight years in business.

Asian-Peruvian restaurant Botika, an acclaimed culinary fixture at the Pearl, will shut down early next month.Chef-owner Geronimo Lopez didn't cite a reason for the closure in a news release and a separate Facebook announcement shared Friday morning. However, he thanked his customers and staff, adding that the restaurant's last day of service will be Sunday, Aug. 4."Closing this chapter is bittersweet, but I'm incredibly grateful for the dedication and passion of my Botika staff and the support Pearl has shown throughout this eight-year journey,” said Lopez, a native of Venezuela who worked as an executive chef and instructor at San Antonio’s Culinary Institute of America campus before launching Botika.“We've created unforgettable experiences together, and I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished. As I look ahead, I'm filled with excitement for the new opportunities and adventures on the horizon. Stay tuned — this is not goodbye, but see you later."When contacted by the, Lopez declined further comment, saying his focus is currently on his restaurant team.In an emailed statement, Pearl officials said they're working to connect Botika's staff with other job openings at other restaurants located inside the mixed-use development.The colorful and stylishly decorated Botika drew critical accolades for its innovative mix of sushi, small plates and entrees that highlighted the Chinese and Japanese influences on Peruvian cuisine. The James Beard Award-nominated Lopez also drew on his French training and globetrotting experience as a chef to incorporate a broad array of techniques and fresh ingredients.Lopez also enjoyed a national spotlight through appearances on Food Network, where he competed onand, and in asegment looking at the challenges faced by Texas businesses reopening during the pandemic. He's also a participant in the James Beard TasteTwenty culinary series, which brings together chefs and change-makers for dinners and pop-ups in 20 markets.

From Sunday, July 28 to until its closure, Botika will celebrate its eighth anniversary with $8 drink and snack specials. It's also scheduled a July 28 event on its patio featuring llamas from Leslie Lane Farm in Seguin, followed by a set by DJ El Robotico playing Peruvian Cumbia Chicha.

In his Facebook post, Lopez said the closure will allow him to spend more time with his family. He added that he's honored to be part of San Antonio's culinary community."Life sometimes brings new priorities and opportunities. For me, this means spending more time with my family and exploring new personal and professional interests," he said. "Although this chapter is ending, I eagerly look forward to the new adventures ahead and will always treasure the amazing journey we've had here."Botika is located at 303 Pearl Parkway #111.