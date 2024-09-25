TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Another San Antonio-area H-E-B will get a True Texas BBQ

The new location — the chain's 10th in the San Antonio area — is projected to open in the spring.

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge An H-E-B store opened last fall in North Texas includes a True Texas BBQ location. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
An H-E-B store opened last fall in North Texas includes a True Texas BBQ location.
Yet another San Antonio-area H-E-B is poised to get a True Texas BBQ, state regulatory filings show.

The Alamo City-based grocer will add another location of its popular in-store barbecue chain to the existing H-E-B plus! at 17460 I-35 North in Schertz, according to details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Retrofit work on the store will accommodate a 6,785-square-foot restaurant the filing describes as a "TTBBQ." The project is estimated to cost $1.4 million with construction beginning in November and concluding in March.

If the new restaurant follows the model of other True Texas BBQs, it will be accessible from inside the store and feature a menu built around slow-smoked meat served on butcher paper. The eateries also feature sides and desserts made in-house.

True Texas BBQ has been expanding its footprint and gaining accolades statewide since opening its first location in Pleasanton in 2014. Texas Monthly named True Texas the state's best barbecue chain in 2019, when it only had 10 locations.

True Texas now operates 34 outlets across the Lone Star State, including nine in the greater San Antonio area. The Schertz store will bring the total to 10.


