Bimbo Bakeries closing San Antonio production facility, laying off 138

click to enlarge Shutterstock / The Image Party Bimbo Bakeries bread lines a California store shelf. The company owns dozens of bakery brands.

is closing its San Antonio production facility and laying off 138 workers, according to a state filing.

The layoffs are expected to take place Oct. 5,

in a notice filed with the Texas

Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc.officials saidWorkforce Commission.The food company, a subsidiary of Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo, produces baked goods under a variety of consumer brands, including Sara Lee, Mrs. Baird's and Entenmann’s.The closure comes after Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bakery conglomerate, revealed earlier this year that it will restructure its North American operations. The company is also shuttering a pair of New York production sites as part of the downsizing.Bimbo's San Antonio plant is located at 512 S. Gevers Street.

