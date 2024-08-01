WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Bimbo Bakeries closing San Antonio production facility, laying off 138

The facility's parent company, Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, earlier this year said it will restructure its North American operations.

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 2:19 pm

Bimbo Bakeries bread lines a California store shelf. The company owns dozens of bakery brands.
Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. is closing its San Antonio production facility and laying off 138 workers, according to a state filing.

The layoffs are expected to take place Oct. 5, officials said in a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The food company, a subsidiary of Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo, produces baked goods under a variety of consumer brands, including Sara Lee, Mrs. Baird's and Entenmann’s.

The closure comes after Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bakery conglomerate, revealed earlier this year that it will restructure its North American operations. The company is also shuttering a pair of New York production sites as part of the downsizing.

Bimbo's San Antonio plant is located at 512 S. Gevers Street. 

