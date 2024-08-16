WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Burgers Boy's University of Texas at San Antonio store finally opening next week

The Alamo City-based chain also has a ninth store in the works at Potranco Road and Texas State Highway 211.

By on Fri, Aug 16, 2024 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge San Antonio-based fast-food chain Burger Boy is in the middle of a whirlwind expansion. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio-based fast-food chain Burger Boy is in the middle of a whirlwind expansion.
Burger Boy’s highly anticipated location near the University of San Antonio’s main campus will officially open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to an Instagram post from the homegrown fast-food chain.

The first 10 dine-in and drive-thru customers at the 5622 UTSA Blvd. location will receive $50 Burger Boy gift cards, according to the post. Burger Boy also will hand out free merchandise to celebrate the opening of the store, which will be its eighth. in the Alamo City.
The UTSA restaurant is just the latest launch for Burger Boy, which is in the midst of a rapid expansion. In January, the chain opened a store on Southwest Military, gaining its first South Side foothold.

Burger’s Boy’s ninth location will be at the intersection of Potranco Road and Texas State Highway 211 near Alamo Ranch, according to company officials. However, an opening date for that far West Side location hasn't yet been announced.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

