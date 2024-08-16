Burgers Boy's University of Texas at San Antonio store finally opening next week

The first 10 dine-in and drive-thru customers at the 5622 UTSA Blvd. location will receive $50 Burger Boy gift cards, according to the post. Burger Boy also will hand out free merchandise to celebrate the opening of the store, which will be its eighth. in the Alamo City.
The UTSA restaurant is just the latest launch for Burger Boy, which is in the midst of a rapid expansion. In January, the chain opened a store on Southwest Military, gaining its first South Side foothold.
Burger’s Boy’s ninth location will be at the intersection of Potranco Road and Texas State Highway 211 near Alamo Ranch, according to company officials. However, an opening date for that far West Side location hasn't yet been announced.
