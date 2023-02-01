Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8

Perhaps sweetening the pot for fans of its fare, the new Stone Oa location, 22381 U.S. Highway 281, Suite 106, will offer free chicken salad for a year to its first 100 guests, according to a news release the company shared with QSR Magazine.
Longtime San Antonio franchise operators James Oberg and George Shaw of South Texas Chick, LTD, will oversee the new eatery. The pair have operated quick service restaurants for almost 20 years.
The San Antonio store isn't Chicken Salad Chick’s first foray into the Texas, and it won't be the franchisee's only area store. Oberg and Shaw plan to open eight across Bexar, Kendall, Comal and Hays counties over the next two years, company officials said in 2021.
“We are thrilled to introduce this unique concept to San Antonio," Oberg said in the recent news release. "In fact, we love Chicken Salad Chick so much, we already have our second location in Westover Hills opening in just a few weeks and have plans for more.”
