Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8

The company plans to open two San Antonio locations, one in Stone Oak and one on the Far West Side. At least for now.

location, 22381 U.S. Highway 281, Suite 106, will offer free chicken salad for a year to its first 100 guests, according to a

the company shared with QSR Magazine.

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick, which has teased plans to enter San Antonio since 2021, this week finally revealed a Wednesday Feb. 8, grand opening date for its first store here.Perhaps sweetening the pot for fans of its fare, the new Stone Oa