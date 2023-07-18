Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Freebirds World Burrito to open new San Antonio location July 25

The Texas-based fast casual burrito joint has expanded to over 60 locations throughout the state.

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 12:20 pm

click to enlarge A Freebirds' steak burrito with chips and salsa - Courtesy Photo / Freebirds World Burrito
Courtesy Photo / Freebirds World Burrito
A Freebirds' steak burrito with chips and salsa
Freebirds World Burrito is expanding its reach in San Antonio with the opening of its third new outpost this year.

The grand opening celebration will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on July 25 at the new location on 24200 IH-10 West, Suite 101. Freebirds currently has seven locations in the San Antonio area.

The public event will feature an array of food samples, giveaways and yard games to enjoy. The first 25 people in line will earn free burritos for a year, an incentive to arrive early, according to a media release.

The Texas-based fast casual burrito joint has expanded to over 60 locations throughout the state since opening over 30 years ago. Freebirds gained popularity over the years for its "monster" and "super monster" sized burritos, along with its  Tex-Mex ingredients, customizable options and quick service.

