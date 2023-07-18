Freebirds World Burrito to open new San Antonio location July 25

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Freebirds World Burrito A Freebirds' steak burrito with chips and salsa

Freebirds World Burrito is expanding its reach in San Antonio with the opening of its third new outpost this year.The grand opening celebration will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on July 25 at the new location on 24200 IH-10 West, Suite 101. Freebirds currently has seven locations in the San Antonio area.The public event will feature an array of food samples, giveaways and yard games to enjoy. The first 25 people in line will earn free burritos for a year, an incentive to arrive early, according to a media release.The Texas-based fast casual burrito joint has expanded to over 60 locations throughout the state since opening over 30 years ago. Freebirds gained popularity over the years for its "monster" and "super monster" sized burritos, along with its Tex-Mex ingredients, customizable options and quick service.