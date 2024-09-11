TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

The new coffee shop in Cibolo supports dog-rescue charities with a portion of each sale.

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 10:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop. - Courtesy Photo / Frenchie Coffee Roasters
Courtesy Photo / Frenchie Coffee Roasters
Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop.
Ooh la la, un nouveau café ouvre à Cibolo!

The owners of Cibolo's Frenchie Coffee Roasters aren't actually French, but customers can simultaneously order a café au lait and donate to French bulldog rescues at the new brick-and-mortar establishment. The shop, located at 200 Pfeil Road, held its grand opening Tuesday.

Owners Jessica and Filip Guzikowski started their coffee-roasting business in Washington state in 2015, and resumed its operation when they relocated to the San Antonio bedroom community of Cibolo.

"There were mistakes that we made and lessons we learned, but it was a great opportunity for us to gain a lot of knowledge around opening a brick-and-mortar and what it really takes," Jessica Guzikowski said. "So, now we can take the lessons that we learned if we want to do another location. Now that we know better, we'll do better."

Guzikowski said she's most excited about putting her background in team management to good use with her new team of baristas. Meanwhile, her husband is devoting his time to overseeing the roasting operation.

"By and large, all of the people we've worked with have been wonderful and really, really supportive," Guzikowski added.

So far, the fan favorite at the new shop seems to be the Zelda, a cinnamon chai with espresso, according to Guzikowski. However, she added that she has a special love for the Sherlock, a chocolate, caramel and cardamon mocha named after one of her own French bulldogs.

Frenchie Coffee Roasters will donate a portion of every purchase at the new shop to animal rescues that focus on French bulldogs. The Guzikowskis are Frenchy parents themselves, and when they saw the breed's increase in shelters, they decided to dedicate some of their success to helping the pups.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Drink articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs add 12 locally owned restaurants to list of 2024-2025 food vendors

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs Culinary Residency program enables San Antonio food businesses to serve up signature dishes during the NBA team's home games.

Upscale San Antonio Mexican restaurant Frida temporarily closed due to unpaid rent

By Stephanie Koithan

Until its recent temporary closure, Frida operated a reservation-only, high-end Mexican restaurant in Stone Oak.

North San Antonio all-pink coffee shop Pink Rose closes shortly after rebrand

By Stephanie Koithan

The coffee shop, originally called Pink Cappuccino, has closed just a few months after its rebrand.

San Antonio's The Hayden vying for prize in national chicken sandwich contest

By Suzanne Townsend

The Hayden's The Wild One is a crispy chicken sandwich topped with a pimento cheese- and bacon-stuffed poblano pepper.

New Japanese restaurant Takumi Sushi & Bar planned for Far West San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Construction of the new sushi restaurant is scheduled to wrap up next August.

San Antonio's The Hayden vying for prize in national chicken sandwich contest

By Suzanne Townsend

The Hayden's The Wild One is a crispy chicken sandwich topped with a pimento cheese- and bacon-stuffed poblano pepper.

San Antonio Spurs add 12 locally owned restaurants to list of 2024-2025 food vendors

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs Culinary Residency program enables San Antonio food businesses to serve up signature dishes during the NBA team's home games.

North San Antonio all-pink coffee shop Pink Rose closes shortly after rebrand

By Stephanie Koithan

The coffee shop, originally called Pink Cappuccino, has closed just a few months after its rebrand.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us