Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

The owners of Cibolo's Frenchie Coffee Roasters aren't actually French, but customers can simultaneously order a café au lait and donate to French bulldog rescues at the new brick-and-mortar establishment. The shop, located at 200 Pfeil Road, held its grand opening Tuesday.
Owners Jessica and Filip Guzikowski started their coffee-roasting business in Washington state in 2015, and resumed its operation when they relocated to the San Antonio bedroom community of Cibolo.
Guzikowski said she's most excited about putting her background in team management to good use with her new team of baristas. Meanwhile, her husband is devoting his time to overseeing the roasting operation.
"By and large, all of the people we've worked with have been wonderful and really, really supportive," Guzikowski added.
Frenchie Coffee Roasters will donate a portion of every purchase at the new shop to animal rescues that focus on French bulldogs. The Guzikowskis are Frenchy parents themselves, and when they saw the breed's increase in shelters, they decided to dedicate some of their success to helping the pups.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed