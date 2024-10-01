Here's where to celebrate Oktoberfest in and around San Antonio

Luckily, there are plenty of options to don lederhosen, snack on schnitzel and gulp down steins of beer. Goodbye brat summer, wilkommen bratwurst autumn.
Here are some of the Oktoberfests happening in and around San Antonio this month:
In operation since 1867, Beethoven Mänorchor is the oldest German community gathering place in San Antonio. The King William music and beer hall's celebration is two weekends long, offering plenty of opportunity to polka und party. Enjoy the tapping of the keg, the hoisting of the steins and plenty of German singalongs. Tickets are $8 per person. $8, 422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovensanantonio.com.
Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg
Oct. 4-6, hours vary
Enjoy a culinary adventure in this historic German town's city center showcasing the best of the wurst. A number of craft beers are also on offer including, including German, domestic and Texas varieties. Advance tickets are closed to this event, but tickets can still be purchased at the gate. $15-$25, Marktplatz, Main Street, Fredericksburg, (830) 997- 4810, oktoberfestinfbg.com.
Stable Hall Stein Fest
Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m.
This music venue inside the Pearl is hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration — and it's free! Enjoy Bavarian beer and food to the tunes of Bexar Brass, Spies like Us, MacKenzie's Polka Band and others. There will also be a stein-holding competition and an Oktoberfest attire contest. Free, 307 Pearl Parkway, (726) 230-8223, stablehall.com.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas Oktoberfest Food Festival
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, select weekends through Nov. 3
Running concurrently with its Fright Fest, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is celebrating Oktoberfest throughout the month of October by offering Bavarian beer and cuisine. Classic German fare such as schnitzel, strüdel and potato pancakes will be for sale at food tents throughout the park. Der Würst Band will provide the oompah music. Included with park admission, which starts at $29, 17000 IH-10 West, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/overtexas/events/oktoberfest-food-festival-2024.
Barktober Fest in Boerne
Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p..m.
Sponsored by the Hill Country Animal League, the fourth annual Barktober Fest combines two of the things Americans love most — beer and their furry family members. In addition to brews and brats, the event will offer on-site pet adoption and endlessly entertaining doggy races. Free, Boerne Maine Plaza, (830) 249-2341, hcaltx.org/barktoberfest.
San Antonio Beer Festival
Saturday, Oct. 19, 12 p.m.
Not to toot our own tuba, but the San Antonio Current is hosting the 18th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival. Sponsored by H-E-B, this fest isn't strictly a German affair, but it has many of the hallmarks of one. The event features beer from more than 100 breweries from around the world, including ales, pilsners, lagers and stouts. Also look out for food trucks as well as wine and cider options for those who don't drink beer. A portion of proceeds benefits the San Antonio Food Bank. $40 and up, Crockett Park, 1300 N Main Ave,
Sunday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Located on one of the oldest German settlements in the state, Anhalt Hall is celebrating its 149th annual Oktoberfest celebration this year. Enjoy German food, dancing, music and family-friendly activities. $10, Anhalt Hall, 2390 Anhalt Road, Spring Branch, Texas, (830) 438-2873, anhalthall.com/event/oktoberfest.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium OktoberFeast
Oct. 26, 2-6 p.m.
San Antonio's Flying Saucer is hosting its second annual OktoberFeast. General Admission tickets run $45 in advance and include a tasting of 12 craft beers samples from around the world. A VIP experience is also available for $75, affording complimentary refreshments and access to some of the rarest beers, which aren't available as part of the GA experience. Flying Saucer will dole out prizes for stein hoisting competitions and best Halloween costume. $45 and up, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 11255 Huebner Road, #212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com.
Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Nov. 1-10, hours vary
Though it's not held in October, New Braunfels' huge Wurstfest celebration certainly has all the hallmarks of an authentic Oktoberfest. Admission gets you into the park and access to plenty of musical entertainment. Beer and food require separate tickets. Advance admission tickets are available at a discount until Oct. 31. Check the website for free admission details on weekday evenings. $18 and up, Landa Park, 178 Landa Park Drive, New Braunfels, (830) 625-9167, wurstfest.com.
