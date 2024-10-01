Here's where to celebrate Oktoberfest in and around San Antonio

click to enlarge Katelyn Earhart There are many ways to celebrate Oktoberfest this year in the San Antonio area.

bratwurst

autumn.



Beethoven Mänorchor Oktoberfest

Oct. 4-5 and 11-12, 4-11 p.m.

422 Pereida St.,

(210) 222-1521,

schnitzel, strüdel and potato pancakes will

for sale at food tents throughout the park. Der Würst Band will provide the oompah music.





Barktober Fest in Boerne

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p..m.



Sponsored by the Hill Country Animal League, the fourth annual Barktober Fest combines two of the things Americans love most

— beer and their furry family members. In addition to brews and brats, the event will offer on-site pet adoption and endlessly entertaining doggy races. Free, Boerne Maine Plaza, (830) 249-2341,

.





Spring Branch Oktoberfest

Sunday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

(830) 438-2873,

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium,

11255 Huebner Road, #212, (210) 696-5080,

Landa Park,

178 Landa Park Drive,

New Braunfels, (830) 625-9167,