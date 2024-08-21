Houston-based Crust Pizza Co. plans to open six stores in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy photo / Crust Pizza Co. Crust Pizza Co. aims to bring back the family dining experience back to pizzerias, according to its CEO.

Comeux said Crust's family-focused dining experience sets it apart from other

pizzerias.

Crust's pizza has a thin crust, cut into Chicago-style squares. The

fresh all day and top the pies with fresh produce and freshly-grated cheese.



Though the pizzas are gourmet, the prices aren't, according to Comeaux. The chain runs a special offering one pie

for $19 and a second at $10.





Even though half of Crust's orders are to-go, Comeaux said he's put thought into the ambience of the

, from their dim lighting to their industrial, open ceilings.

The chain also offers regular specials. On Tuesdays, kids eat free, and Wednesdays include half-off wine for the parents.

Houston-based Crust Pizza Co. is expanding its chain of gourmet pizzerias into San Antonio with plans to open a half-dozen locations by the end of next year.Crust recently opened its first area location at 2955 Town Center Drive in New Braunfels, and a Stone Oak location is scheduled to launch by the end of this year, CEO Carl Comeux told the. Planned for 2025 are stores in Alamo Ranch, Cibolo, Boerne and on the North Side near Loop 1604.Each location includes a patio with cornhole games and blocks for the kids to enjoy some playtime. Although guests order at a counter, the pies are served with real plates and silverware rather than the paper plates and disposable plastic utensils favored at many pizzerias."We're basically the new Pizza Hut," Comeux said. "We're bringing the dine-in experience back."restaurants make their doughrestaurantsCrust currently has 27 locations, primarily in the Houston area. It's also expanded outside the state with four locations in Louisiana.