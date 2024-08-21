WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Houston-based Crust Pizza Co. plans to open six stores in San Antonio

The pizzeria recently opened a New Braunfels location, with another set to open in Stone Oak by the end of this year.

By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Crust Pizza Co. aims to bring back the family dining experience back to pizzerias, according to its CEO. - Courtesy photo / Crust Pizza Co.
Courtesy photo / Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co. aims to bring back the family dining experience back to pizzerias, according to its CEO.
Houston-based Crust Pizza Co. is expanding its chain of gourmet pizzerias into San Antonio with plans to open a half-dozen locations by the end of next year.

Crust recently opened its first area location at 2955 Town Center Drive in New Braunfels, and a Stone Oak location is scheduled to launch by the end of this year, CEO Carl Comeux told the Current. Planned for 2025 are stores in Alamo Ranch, Cibolo, Boerne and on the North Side near Loop 1604.

Comeux said Crust's family-focused dining experience sets it apart from other pizzerias. Each location includes a patio with cornhole games and blocks for the kids to enjoy some playtime. Although guests order at a counter, the pies are served with real plates and silverware rather than the paper plates and disposable plastic utensils favored at many pizzerias.

"We're basically the new Pizza Hut," Comeux said. "We're bringing the dine-in experience back."

Crust's pizza has a thin crust, cut into Chicago-style squares. The restaurants make their dough fresh all day and top the pies with fresh produce and freshly-grated cheese.

Though the pizzas are gourmet, the prices aren't, according to Comeaux. The chain runs a special offering one pie for $19 and a second at $10.
click to enlarge Houston-based Crust Pizza Co. plans to open six stores in San Antonio (2)
Courtesy photo / Crust Pizza Co.
Even though half of Crust's orders are to-go, Comeaux said he's put thought into the ambience of the restaurants, from their dim lighting to their industrial, open ceilings. The chain also offers regular specials. On Tuesdays, kids eat free, and Wednesdays include half-off wine for the parents.

Crust currently has 27 locations, primarily in the Houston area. It's also expanded outside the state with four locations in Louisiana.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's new doom metal bar Torche is already closing down

By Stephanie Koithan

While it lasted, metal bar Torche featured a menu of drinks named after doom metal songs.

San Antonio-based Burger Boy opening its first Windcrest store

By Sanford Nowlin

Burger Boy's brisk expansion includes new stores such as this one opened on the South Side.

Shiner's Spoetzl Brewery adding cocktail lounge and restaurant

By Stephanie Koithan

Spoetzl Brewery is known for producing the popular Texas beer Shiner Bock.

High-end steakhouse Isidore opens in San Antonio's Pullman Market

By Stephanie Koithan

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave.

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us