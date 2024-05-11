SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

New Braunfels' Cancun Mexican restaurant being rebuilt after fire

The owner said he hopes to complete construction and open as early as December.

By on Sat, May 11, 2024 at 9:30 am

click to enlarge Emergency crews battle the Nov. 14 blaze at Cancun Mexican Restaurant. - Facebook / City of New Braunfels Fire Department
Facebook / City of New Braunfels Fire Department
Emergency crews battle the Nov. 14 blaze at Cancun Mexican Restaurant.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant in downtown New Braunfels could reopen more than two years after the roof caved in from a late-night fire that destroyed the building.

Cancun, which specialized in Tex-Mex staples and Mexican seafood, was a popular lunch and dinner spot for 17 years before the Nov. 14 fire at 636 S. Seguin Ave. The restaurant also attracted a late-night dinner crowd of workers from Mexico.

Restaurant owner Chago Serratos, through a Spanish-language interpreter, said he's waiting on a building permit to start construction this summer, adding that he hopes to open in December or January.

The menu will remain the same as regulars remember, he also said. The rebuilt dining spot will open early for breakfast and close at 11 p.m.

A filing this week with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the building will be more than 3,500 square feet and cost about $486,000 to rebuild. Cancun has been operating a small food truck on the front of the cleared lot for the past year.

May 1, 2024

