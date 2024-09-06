TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Owner of San Antonio's Alamo Beer lists East Side brewery for sale

Alamo honcho Eugene Simor said he's also seeking investors who can help the company get on the growth track.

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 10:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alamo Beer Co.'s brewery is located in a burgeoning area east of downtown. - Instagram / alampbeerco
Instagram / alampbeerco
Alamo Beer Co.'s brewery is located in a burgeoning area east of downtown.
Another San Antonio craft-beer company may be on the verge of tapping out.

Faced with flat sales, Alamo Beer Co. owner Eugene Simor told the Express-News that he's weighing whether to unload all or part of the business or sell its brewery in the hot Dignowity Hill area east of downtown.

A recent sales listing for 2 acres of Alamo Beer's property at 202 Lamar St. notes that it "can be sold individually or in conjunction with Alamo Brewery complex including including Brewery, Beer Hall and Beer Garden."

“The real estate value has escalated much faster than the distribution side of business,” Simor told the Express-News. “We are exploring options for other uses on the prime site next to downtown, the Hays Street Bridge and much more development.”

Simor, who founded Alamo Beer in 1997, told the daily he's also scouting for investors who can help reorganize the company and get it back on a growth trajectory.

Even though Alamo Beer's 40,000-barrel-a-year capacity makes it San Antonio's largest brewery, Simor told the daily it's only producing 7,600 barrels annually.

The business tried to increase production through a deal last fall to brew suds for fellow San Antonio craft brand Viva Beer. It also acquired Austin-based ShotGun Seltzer and lined up contracts to package other beverages.

However, a spate of recent Texas brewery closures suggest the operating environment is tough. San Antonio's award-winning Second Pitch Beer Co. abruptly shut down in March, and Dallas' widely distributed Deep Ellum Brewing Co. closed its brewhouse and taproom early this summer.

To be sure, Simor telegraphed Alamo Beer's difficult operating environment in a February interview with the Current

At that time, Simor said the brewery's property taxes had doubled while its ingredient costs continued to escalate. Further complicating things, the interest rate doubled on a loan Simor had obtained for the business.

Those financial pressures piled up as the craft-beer industry grappled with changing tastes. In 2023, roughly 25% of consumers said they were buying less craft beer, according to a Harris Poll. Many of those cutting back said they were drinking wine, spirits, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers instead.

"You add all this up and it is making it very, very difficult for craft brewers," Simor told the Current in February.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio location of Austin's Barbarella club closes after just 4 months

By Stephanie Koithan

Barbarella operates its flagship club in Austin's Red River Cultural District.

San Antonio's high-end Italian restaurant Allora at the Pearl has quietly closed

By Stephanie Koithan

Allora was known as a “distinctly Italian restaurant with uniquely Texan flavors."

Ming's expands San Antonio Midtown eatery with new grab-and-go cafe

By Stephanie Koithan

Ming's Midtown location opened in 2020.

San Antonio-based Whataburger's new CEO has Starbucks, McDonald's background

By Michael Karlis

Whataburger has opened more than 200 new locations and doubled its revenue to $4 billion since being purchased by Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us