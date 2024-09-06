TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Owner of San Antonio's Aztec Theatre opening Amorino gelato franchise

The European ice cream company has 250 stores in 18 countries. The SA store will be its sixth in Texas.

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 9:29 am

click to enlarge An Amorino store in Paris opens its doors for business. - Shutterstock / HJBC
Shutterstock / HJBC
An Amorino store in Paris opens its doors for business.
Amorino, a French chain of boutiques selling Italian-style gelato and artisanal ice creams, will make its San Antonio debut later this year, state documents show.  

Aztec Family Group LLC — the owner of the Aztec Theatre and Sam's Burger Joint — is listed as the owner of the local Amorino franchise. The 500-square-foot shop will be located at 200 Riverwalk, Suite 105, inside the building that houses the Iron Cactus Mexican Restaurant.

Construction on the space is already underway and is expected to wrap up Nov. 30, according to paperwork filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Aztec Family Group CEO Samuel Panchevre was unavailable for comment on the new store and whether the company plans to develop additional Amorino outlets.

Founded more than two decades ago, Amorino has opened franchise locations around the globe and now has more than 250 in 18 countries, according to its website. The stores' menus include an array of gelato flavors along with vegan sorbet and coffee-shop fare.

There are currently five Amorino locations in Texas — three in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and two in Houston.

August 21, 2024

