San Antonio-based Taco Cabana launches national franchising program

The fast-casual Tex-Mex chain wants to ink deals with local franchisees so it can grow into states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
"We are confident that now is the ideal time for Taco Cabana to implement this thoughtfully planned and well-constructed franchising opportunities to prioritize growth beyond our existing markets,” Director of Franchise Sales and Development John Ramsay said in a statement.
Currently, Taco Cabana operates more than 140 locations in Texas along with six franchise outlets in New Mexico, according to business profile site Funding Universe.
Former Taco Cabana CEO Richard Cervera led an aggressive expansion in the '90s that included franchising. However, the company's stock price plummeted amid the expansion, and Cervera resigned in 1995, Funding Universe notes. Some of the company's new locations closed shortly after.
The current franchising effort is under the leadership of California-based Yadav Enterprises, which bought the Tex-Mex chain in Aug. 2021 for $85 million.
Yadav currently operates more than 400 franchise restaurant locations across brands, including Jack in the Box, Denny's and TGIFriday's, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
"We have the leadership and operational systems in place to deliver a nationwide franchising opportunity for passionate and experienced operators who want to introduce our acclaimed restaurant chain to their communities,” Taco Cabana President and Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho said in a statement.
