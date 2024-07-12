San Antonio beer distributor Silver Eagle purchased by Florida firm

click to enlarge Screen Capture: Google Maps San Antonio-based Silver Eagle Beverages' headquarters is located on U.S. Highway 90 in Western San Antonio.

A family-owned beer distributor from Florida has purchased San Antonio's Silver Eagle Beverages, distributor for Anheuser-Busch products and other beer brands in Bexar and 12 other South Texas counties, according to company officials.Sunkey Beverage Holdings didn't reveal how much it paid to purchase Silver Eagle, which has 500 employees and bills itself as one of the nation's largest independent beer wholesalers.In addition to its Alamo City corporate office and warehouse, Silver Eagle operates a warehouse in Del Rio and a depot in Carrizo Springs. Beyond Anheuser-Busch products, the company also distributes beer, non-alcoholic beverages and waters produced by Constellation Brands and Mark Anthony Brands.Tim Mitchell will serve as CEO of Silver Eagle after the sale, replacing the business' longtime chairman and CEO, John Nau III. Greg Mitchell will serve as president.

Silver Eagle will continue to operate under its original name, Sunkey officials also said.



“We are happy that the acquisition is now complete and look forward to continuing to provide San Antonio and the surrounding southwest Texas-area customers and consumers with the same outstanding products and service they have come to know and expect from Silver Eagle,” Greg Mitchell said in a statement.



