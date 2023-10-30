San Antonio burger joint TJ's Hamburgers closes after 50 years

A handwritten sign posted on the front door of the restaurant conveyed the news to its customers.
"It comes with a heavy heart, we are no longer able to stay open. We are beyond grateful to have spent all these years with y'all," the handwritten sign said.
The restaurant was founded by Thomas Carruthers and his wife Bea in 1973, according to MySA. Despite the demise of its founder in 2017, the restaurant continued operating under the same team.
“So many memories. Good or bad, Tjs was our family hangout,” Folklores Coffee House wrote in its Instagram post.
The restaurant chose to honor the late Carruthers in its final message, signing off with the phrase, "In Carruthers' honor."
The Current reached out to the burger stand for comment but had yet to hear back as of press time.
