San Antonio drinkers prefer tequila to vodka by nation's widest margin

San Antonio leads the nation in cities where drinkers prefer tequila over vodka.

compared sales of tequila and vodka in 20 major U.S. cities. San Antonio topped the list for the largest share of tequila sales at 66%.

When it comes to shooting tequila, San Antonio knows how to party like no other city.Indeed, the Alamo City's thirst for the Mexican spirit far outstrips its interest in vodka, according to a new study by payment app

Aaron Peña, owner of San Antonio bars Amor Eterno and Gimme Gimme, attributes the city's thirst for tequila to its majority-Latinx makeup.

“San Antonio has a big Mexican population — 60-plus percent, I believe,” Peña said. “We’re very big fans of agave and tequila spirits, so it would make sense that tequila [sales] would outnumber vodka."

Rob Gourlay, a sales consultant for local liquor distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, said San Antonio's strong preference for tequila may reflect a larger trend.

“The company that I work for is actually creating new positions that will be completely dedicated to tequila sales,” Gourlay said. “We’ve definitely noticed the trend in the market, and that’s nationwide, but I know San Antonio in particular is high on tequila.”

To be sure, San Antonio's overwhelming preference for tequila over vodka puts it way ahead of the pack. In Square's three other most tequila-inclined U.S. cities — Los Angeles, Miami and Houston — the spirit won out with just 55%, 53% and 51% of the market, respectively.

