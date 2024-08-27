WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Indian eatery Biryani Express reopening Thursday after renovations

In addition to the interior upgrades, the restaurant has revamped its menu.

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 11:03 am

Medical Center-area restaurant Biryani Express will reopen this Thursday after renovations.
Screen Shot: Google Maps
Medical Center-area restaurant Biryani Express will reopen this Thursday after renovations.
The Medical Center's Biryani Express Indian Cuisine will reopen this Thursday with an updated interior space and a new menu, according to its owners.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day, the family-run restaurant, 9390 Huebner Road, Suite 104, will celebrate its grand reopening with a DJ and samples of its food items. Founder Venky Subburayalu said he carried out the upgrades to create a more upscale and vibrant atmosphere.

"We’re thrilled to reintroduce Biryani Express with a fresh new look that reflects our commitment to offering a sophisticated and enjoyable dining experience," Subburayalu said in an emailed statement.

A former software engineer from Portland, Oregon, Subburayalu founded Biryani Express in 2022.

Biryani Express' menu includes dishes representing some of India's many regional cuisines.
Instagram / Briyani Express San Antonio
Biryani Express' menu includes dishes representing some of India's many regional cuisines.
The restaurant's menu features proteins including goat, chicken and seafood along with an array of vegetarian options. In addition to its namesake fragrant rice dishes, the dining spot offers a sampling of India's regional cuisines, from the tandoor dishes of the country's north to South Indian street foods and tiffins.

"Our re-grand opening is not just about unveiling our new brand, but also about celebrating with the community that has supported us from the beginning," Subburayalu said.

August 21, 2024

