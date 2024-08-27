San Antonio Indian eatery Biryani Express reopening Thursday after renovations

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day, the family-run restaurant, 9390 Huebner Road, Suite 104, will celebrate its grand reopening with a DJ and samples of its food items. Founder Venky Subburayalu said he carried out the upgrades to create a more upscale and vibrant atmosphere.
"We’re thrilled to reintroduce Biryani Express with a fresh new look that reflects our commitment to offering a sophisticated and enjoyable dining experience," Subburayalu said in an emailed statement.
A former software engineer from Portland, Oregon, Subburayalu founded Biryani Express in 2022.
"Our re-grand opening is not just about unveiling our new brand, but also about celebrating with the community that has supported us from the beginning," Subburayalu said.
