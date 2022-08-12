San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC

The study ranked cities on metrics including their number of barbecue joints but engaged in no actual barbecue tastings. Hmm.

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 3:56 pm

San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas all ranked among the top 20 cities with the best barbecue, according tot the detailed study. - Instagram / jessy_eats
Instagram / jessy_eats
San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas all ranked among the top 20 cities with the best barbecue, according tot the detailed study.
In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue.

According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.

Clever's study ranked cities using an array of metrics, including the number of barbecue joints per 100,000 residents, average cost of meats and even the percent of resident income annually spent on the delicacy. Notably absent, however, were taste tests. So, there's that.

If you buy into the methodology — and that may be a big if for 'cue connisseurs — San Antonio and Austin took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Dallas and Houston landed at No. 12 and No.18, respectively. With four cities in grabbing spots in the top 20, Texas took home the title as the state with the best smoked meats.

On the other end of the spectrum, Phoenix was named as the worst city for barbecue due to unusually high prices and its relatively few numbers of barbecue joints. Providence, Rhode Island and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania also reportedly have lackluster barbecue offerings, according to Clever, which ranked them second and third to last, respectively.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Theory Coffee 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com Owned by a man with beard enough for two, Mark Vollmer’s coffee trailer offers quality coffee and pastries to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. In the time since it’s opened, the area surrounding this coffee trailer has transformed into a hub of food vendors with varied seating options, some natural greenery and occasional live music. Grab an iced latte (there’s house-made almond milk for vegans, too) and admire one of the classic muscle cars that frequently stop by. Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Theory Coffee 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com Owned by a man with beard enough for two, Mark Vollmer’s coffee trailer offers quality coffee and pastries to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. In the time since it’s opened, the area surrounding this coffee trailer has transformed into a hub of food vendors with varied seating options, some natural greenery and occasional live music. Grab an iced latte (there’s house-made almond milk for vegans, too) and admire one of the classic muscle cars that frequently stop by. Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Theory Coffee 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com Owned by a man with beard enough for two, Mark Vollmer’s coffee trailer offers quality coffee and pastries to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. In the time since it’s opened, the area surrounding this coffee trailer has transformed into a hub of food vendors with varied seating options, some natural greenery and occasional live music. Grab an iced latte (there’s house-made almond milk for vegans, too) and admire one of the classic muscle cars that frequently stop by. Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Trending

All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion

By Nina Rangel

Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT will open a San Antonio location next year.

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side

By Noah Alcala Bach

Sunshine Bakery’s Kayla Matta says she’s looking for an attorney to help her business fight an ADA suit.

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks starts this Saturday at nearly 100 San Antonio dining establishments

By Nina Rangel

Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks feature chef-prepared eats at a discount.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us