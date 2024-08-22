WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Cheesy Jane's seeking support after food truck stolen, gutted

The truck had been 'stripped down to basically nothing,' according to the restaurant's owner.

By on Thu, Aug 22, 2024 at 12:45 pm

click to enlarge Cheesy Jane's food truck was stolen and stripped before being abandoned. - Facebook / Cheesy Jane's
Facebook / Cheesy Jane's
Cheesy Jane's food truck was stolen and stripped before being abandoned.
Cheesy Jane's food truck was stolen earlier this week near Broadway and Hildebrand Avenue. Though the truck was later recovered, thieves had stripped the vehicle of crucial equipment, according to the owner of the burger business.

"It's a punch in the gut," Cheesy Jane's owner Tirso Sigg told the Current.

Sigg said that he first noticed the truck missing Tuesday morning when his general manager called him and asked if he'd taken it somewhere. Later, a former employee called and said she'd spotted the mobile kitchen outside her South Side apartment building and wondered why it was there.

When authorities recovered the truck, they discovered it had been completely gutted, Sigg said. All the kitchen equipment was missing, including the flat griddles, refrigerator-freezers, a water system, a three-compartment sink and the air conditioner. The rearview mirrors, roof-mounted exhaust fan, battery and generator had also been taken.

"It was completely stripped down to basically nothing," Sigg told the Current. "They basically left me with a shell."
click to enlarge Owner Tirso Sigg poses in front of the food truck in 2020. - Courtesy photo / Cheesy Jane's
Courtesy photo / Cheesy Jane's
Owner Tirso Sigg poses in front of the food truck in 2020.
Sigg speculates the truck was taken sometime Monday while Cheesy Jane's was closed, or maybe even Sunday. Whoever perpetrated the crime would have needed "at least a day" to remove all the equipment, which was bolted down, he said.

Sigg is asking the community to support his restaurant's brick-and-mortar location at 4200 Broadway while it recovers from the economic loss. One-third of its sales come from the food truck, he added, and he still doesn't know whether the repairs will be covered by insurance, or to what extent.

Further, Sigg asked those with the means to support other local businesses rather than spending their money at large chains.

"Please go and support small business owners," Sigg said. "I'm not the only one struggling with the economy the way it is."

