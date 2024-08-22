San Antonio's Cheesy Jane's seeking support after food truck stolen, gutted

"It's a punch in the gut," Cheesy Jane's owner Tirso Sigg told the Current.
Sigg said that he first noticed the truck missing Tuesday morning when his general manager called him and asked if he'd taken it somewhere. Later, a former employee called and said she'd spotted the mobile kitchen outside her South Side apartment building and wondered why it was there.
When authorities recovered the truck, they discovered it had been completely gutted, Sigg said. All the kitchen equipment was missing, including the flat griddles, refrigerator-freezers, a water system, a three-compartment sink and the air conditioner. The rearview mirrors, roof-mounted exhaust fan, battery and generator had also been taken.
Sigg is asking the community to support his restaurant's brick-and-mortar location at 4200 Broadway while it recovers from the economic loss. One-third of its sales come from the food truck, he added, and he still doesn't know whether the repairs will be covered by insurance, or to what extent.
Further, Sigg asked those with the means to support other local businesses rather than spending their money at large chains.
"Please go and support small business owners," Sigg said. "I'm not the only one struggling with the economy the way it is."
