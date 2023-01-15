San Antonio's Clifton Bolner, the man behind grocery staple Bolner's Fiesta Products, has died at age 94

The company, still family owned, sells more than 600 items, including spices, dried herbs and seasoning blends.

By on Sun, Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 am

San Antonio's Clifton Bolner (third from the left) has died at age 94.
Facebook / Bolner's Fiesta Products, Inc.
San Antonio's Clifton Bolner (third from the left) has died at age 94.
Clifton "Clif" Bolner — founder of the San Antonio-based spice and seasoning brand Bolner's Fiesta Products Inc. — died Tuesday in his Monte Vista home, the company said on its Facebook page.

He was 94 years old.

Over a history spanning seven decades, Bolner Fiesta Products' spices and seasonings become a go-to for South Texas home cooks. Bolner founded the company and led it for 63 years.

Bolner's grandparents emigrated to San Antonio from Italy, Mexico and France, according to an online obituary shared by his family. He grew up on San Antonio's South Side, working in the family's grocery business, initially doing deliveries.

After receiving a business degree from Texas A&M and marrying Rosalie Richter, whose family operated ButterKrust Bakery, he became a partner in the grocery, the obituary states.

However, in 1955, Bolner struck out on his own in the spice business, working through lean early years to make his array of spices, seasoning blends and meat rubs grocery go-tos. They feature prominently on the spice aisles in H-E-B supermarkets.

Bolner's Fiesta Products now offers 600 items, ranging from dried bay leaves and chiles to fajita seasoning and whole black pepper, the Express-News reports. The company, still family owned, imports herbs and spices from more than 60 countries.

