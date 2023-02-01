San Antonio's coffee scene falls flat, according to new nationwide study

But, according to a new study, being one of the best cities for coffee isn't one of them.
Relax, java junkies, we're just playing the messenger here.
The Alamo City took 31st place in a new ranking of the 50 best U.S. cities for coffee compiled by Clever Real Estate, an online platform that for some reason is now dabbling in studies about caffeinated beverages. Adding to the sting, Austin took 28th, just ahead of us.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee landed in the top spot, besting cities such as Portland and San Francisco, often viewed as places that take artisan coffee with the utmost seriousness. Who knew Milwaukee had that dog in 'em?
To generate its rankings, Clever Real Estate assessed criteria including the number of coffee shops per square mile, Google search trends for coffee-related terms and the average cappuccino price. According to the rankings, San Antonio's average cappuccino runs is $4.17; the national average was $4.36.
It appears that the platform took the data end of its job seriously, crunching numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau of Economic Analysis, Numbeo, Google Trends, National Coffee Association and Database USA.
