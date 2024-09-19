TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's El Siete Mares Seafood closes after 30 years

The property is already pending sale at an asking price of $500,000, a representative of the real estate company said.

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 1:48 pm

click to enlarge El Siete Mares Seafood has served up the surf for over 30 years. - Facebook / El 7 Mares Seafood
Facebook / El 7 Mares Seafood
El Siete Mares Seafood has served up the surf for over 30 years.
El Siete Mares Seafood is sailing off into the sunset after 30 years serving up coastal Mexican cuisine on San Antonio's West Side.

"To our beloved customers, thank you and goodbye," the business said in a Facebook post from earlier this month. "May [G]od give back 30 years of blessings."

click to enlarge The menu at El Siete Mares specialized in coastal Mexican fare. - Instagram / @elsietemares
Instagram / @elsietemares
The menu at El Siete Mares specialized in coastal Mexican fare.

The restaurant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in April, signaling that it was having trouble paying its debts.

Keller Williams Realty recently listed El Siete Mares' property for sale with an asking price of $500,000, which includes adjoining parking lots. The property listing has already been taken down since it's pending sale, a representative of Keller Williams Heritage San Antonio told the Current.

Jesus Villanueva first opened El Siete Mares in 1994 after moving his family to San Antonio from the Mexican state of Michoacán, according to a San Antonio Express-News report. He passed the restaurant on to his son Alejandro in 2014 as it approached its 20th anniversary.

