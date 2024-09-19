San Antonio's El Siete Mares Seafood closes after 30 years

The restaurant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in April, signaling that it was having trouble paying its debts.
Keller Williams Realty recently listed El Siete Mares' property for sale with an asking price of $500,000, which includes adjoining parking lots. The property listing has already been taken down since it's pending sale, a representative of Keller Williams Heritage San Antonio told the Current.
Jesus Villanueva first opened El Siete Mares in 1994 after moving his family to San Antonio from the Mexican state of Michoacán, according to a San Antonio Express-News report. He passed the restaurant on to his son Alejandro in 2014 as it approached its 20th anniversary.
