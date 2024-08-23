San Antonio's Greenhouse Coffee closing after seven months in business

The last day of service for the java joint, located at 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101, will be Sept. 15, its owners announced.
A buzz surrounded Greenhouse when launched in January, and it wasn't just the caffeine talking. Opened by the team behind lauded progressive-Mexican restaurant Mixtli, the shop appeared to have the right stuff to make it — even in a difficult environment for small business.
However, "rising costs in real estate made it impossible to continue operating," the Greenhouse Team said in the Instagram post.
— known for its espresso-based drinks and gluten-free food menu — hinted that they hope to reopen in a new location.
"This isn't a 'goodbye forever,' just a 'see ya later' until we can find a home that will allow Greenhouse to grow and prosper," the statement said.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed