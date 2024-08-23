WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Greenhouse Coffee closing after seven months in business

The team behind Mixtli launched the coffee shop in January of this year.

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Greenhouse coffee shop will permanently close its doors at Hildebrand Avenue on September 15. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Greenhouse coffee shop will permanently close its doors at Hildebrand Avenue on September 15.
Just seven months after its launch, Olmos Park's Greenhouse Coffee & Wholesome Foods revealed in a Friday Instagram post that it's permanently closing.

The last day of service for the java joint, located at 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101, will be Sept. 15, its owners announced.

A buzz surrounded Greenhouse when launched in January, and it wasn't just the caffeine talking. Opened by the team behind lauded progressive-Mexican restaurant Mixtli, the shop appeared to have the right stuff to make it — even in a difficult environment for small business.

However, "rising costs in real estate made it impossible to continue operating," the Greenhouse Team said in the Instagram post.
click to enlarge Mixtli Progressive Mexican co-owners Rico Torres and Diego Galicia partnered with Mixtli chef de cuisine Alexana Cabrera to open Greenhouse. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Mixtli Progressive Mexican co-owners Rico Torres and Diego Galicia partnered with Mixtli chef de cuisine Alexana Cabrera to open Greenhouse.
Even so, the owners of Greenhouse known for its espresso-based drinks and gluten-free food menu hinted that they hope to reopen in a new location.

"This isn't a 'goodbye forever,' just a 'see ya later' until we can find a home that will allow Greenhouse to grow and prosper," the statement said.

August 21, 2024

